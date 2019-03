Kick off the first day of Spring with our morning train reads:

• The future of streaming is the cable bundle (Vox)

• How Podcasts Learned to Speak (Vulture)

• The joy of being wrong (Christian Science Monitor)

• An exclusive look at an original iPhone prototype (Verge)

• US companies are moving tech jobs to Canada rather than deal with Trump’s immigration policies. (Recode)

What are you reading?

Get the daily reads in your inbox — free! Sign up here