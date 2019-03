My midweek morning train reads:

• DE Shaw: inside Manhattan’s ‘Silicon Valley’ hedge fund (Financial Times)

• Multiples Are Not Valuation (Irrelevant Investor) see also Are Valuations Irrelevant? (RAFI)

• Does Smart Beta Deliver Superior Performance? (CIO)

• Airbnb Has a Hidden-Camera Problem (Atlantic)

• Physics Is Pointing Inexorably to Mind (Scientific American)

What are you reading?

