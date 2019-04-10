10 Monday AM Reads

My Earth Day morning train reads:

• What Happens to the Economy as Our Cognitive Capabilities Expand? (Worth)

• This is why everyone thinks they are middle class (even if they aren’t). It might not feel that way, but you might actually be upper middle class. (Fast Company)

• Those Nikes — buy, sell or hold? Sneakers are now assets trading like stocks (Los Angeles Times) see also A giant new investment will make StockX the first billion-dollar sneaker reseller (Recode)

• Capitalism in crisis: U.S. billionaires worry about the survival of the system that made them rich (Washington Post)

• Are Humans Fit for Space? A ‘Herculean’ Study Says Maybe Not (Wired)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with William J. Bernstein, a neurologist and co-founder of the investment management firm Efficient Frontier Advisors. Bernstein has written several titles on finance and economic history, including A Splendid Exchange. He was the 2017 winner of the James R. Vertin Award from CFA Institute.

