10 Monday AM Reads

My back to work morning train reads:

• The California Economy Isn’t Just a U.S. Powerhouse (Bloomberg)

• How Schwab Ate Wall Street: The firm was a discount broker for amateurs. Then its CEO turned it into a personal-finance supermarket that’s dragging rivals in its wake. (Wall Street Journal)

• Millennials Tried to Kill the American Mall, But Gen Z Might Save It (Bloomberg Businessweek)

• Economists Are Learning to Love the Minimum Wage (City Lab)

• This Is Why Canadian Universities Don’t Have College Admissions Scandals (Huffington Post)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Luis Maizel, co-founder and senior managing director at LM Capital Group, which manages over 4 billion dollars. Maizel has been investing in emerging market fixed-income since 1984. Previously, he was vice president of finance for Grupoventas S.A., and a faculty member at Harvard Business School.

