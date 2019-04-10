10 Sunday Reads

My easy like Sunday morning reads:

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss best known for co-founding HarvardConnection, suing Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg for fraud and intellectual property theft. (They settled for $65 million). They also competed in the men’s pair rowing event at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Winklevoss Capital were early investors in bitcoin and various Blockchain start ups.

Family Offices Love Alts



Source: Chief Investment Officer

