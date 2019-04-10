10 Thursday AM Reads

My morning train reads:
• The Twilight of Combustion Comes for Germany’s Empire of Engines (Bloomberg Businessweek)
• This Has to Be One of the Most Ridiculous Corporate Welfare Deals in Quite Some Time (Slate)
• The golden age of YouTube is over (The Verge)
• To save the monarch butterfly, Mexican scientists are moving a forest 1,000 feet up a mountain (Los Angeles Times)
• ‘Being John Malkovich’ Was a Head Trip Masterpiece—and the Best Film of 1999 (The Ringer)
What are you reading?
