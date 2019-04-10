10 Thursday AM Reads

Happy Birthday Ella! My morning train reads:
• How Twitter Users Compare to the General Public (Pew Research)
• Tesla’s 2020 self-driving car promise sounds too good to be true because it is (Recode)
• A History of the Influencer, from Shakespeare to Instagram (New Yorker)
• The Man Who Solved ‘Jeopardy!’ (FiveThirtyEight)
• California scientists unravel genetic mysteries of world’s tallest trees (San Francisco Chronicle) see also 400-year-old shark ‘oldest vertebrate’ (BBC)
What are you reading?
