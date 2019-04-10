10 Tuesday AM Reads

My Tuesday morning train reads:

• In Bubbles, She Sees a Mathematical Universe : For Karen Uhlenbeck, winner of the Abel Prize for math, a whimsical phenomenon offers a window onto higher dimensions. (New York Times)

• Ray Dalio on why capitalism must be reformed (Mathematical Investor) see also Redistribution Won’t End Wealth Inequality (Bloomberg)

• The Oracle of Boston (HumbleDollar)

• The Northeast Is Becoming Apartment Country (Bloomberg)

• Privileged (Players’ Tribune)

What are you reading?

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!