10 Tuesday AM Reads

My Two-for-Tuesday morning train reads:

• The truth about U.S. taxes is that they aren’t high enough (LA Times) see also Ending Corporate-Tax Avoidance (Bloomberg Opinion)

• The 100 people transforming the world of business (Business Insider)

• Tracking Phones, Google Is a Dragnet for the Police (New York Times) see also We Built a (Legal) Facial Recognition Machine for $60 (New York Times)

• Pot Sales Expected to Double on Special Day: Cannabis Weekly (Bloomberg)

• The funeral as we know it is becoming a relic — just in time for a death boom (Washington Post)