10 Tuesday AM Reads

My Two-for-Tuesday morning train reads:
• Stock Market Highs Are Making Even Bullish Money Managers Cautious, Exclusive Poll Finds (Barron’s)
• The Problem Isn’t Twitter. It’s That You Care About Twitter. (The Atlantic)
• Starbucks, Dunkin Race Against Bans, Taxes on Disposable Cups (Bloomberg)
• Want to Fly Private? Here’s Every Way to Do It (Bloomberg)
• Recession Graduates: The Long-lasting Effects of an Unlucky Draw (Institute for Economic Policy Research) see also With Millennials Graduating, Gen Z May Face Lighter College Debt (Bloomberg Businessweek)
What are you reading?
