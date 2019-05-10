10 Sunday AM Reads

My easy like Sunday morning reads:

• A Conversation with NYU Professor Aswath Damodaran (Elm Partners)

• How the Apple Store Lost Its Luster (Bloomberg)

• A real story of fake news: Trump’s wealth (Washington Post)

• Goldman Sachs, Patagonia, and the Mysteries of “Business Casual” (New Yorker)

• Listen to TurboTax Lie to Get Out of Refunding Overcharged Customers (ProPublica)

• Jumia’s rise exposes challenges of online shopping in Africa (Financial Times)

• The Disaster Artist: Jacob Wohl is the perfect man for his times. (The Bulwark)

• Against cheerfulness: Practising the Greek virtues of wisdom and courage is one thing. But being cheerful the American way borders on psychosis (Aeon)

• Surprise! Fixing Out-Of-Network Bills Means Someone Must Pay (Kaiser Health News)

• The Politics of Humor: Whose Laughter, Which Comedy? (Commonweal)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Don Felder, lead guitarist of The Eagles. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and writer of their biggest hit, Hotel California, spent many years with the classic band, which sold over 150 million albums worldwide. His latest album is “American Rock ’N’ Roll.”

Here’s a Look at the World’s Worst Bad-Loan Ratios



Source: Bloomberg

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!