10 Thursday AM Reads

May 23, 2019 8:30am by

My morning train reads:

• Economics Reinvents Itself Every Few Decades. It’s Happening Now (Bloomberg) see also America’s newest stock exchange wants to fix one of capitalism’s fundamental challenges (Vox)
• Why Are Other Investors So Biased? (Behavioural Investment)
• Playdate’s surprising new handheld game device (Daring Fireball) see also Play.date
• Long Zillow. Short Real Estate Agents? (SAM)
• What’s the best hot dog in America? We tried 15 popular brands to find out. (Washington Post)

What are you reading?

Continues here

Get the daily reads in your inbox — free!  Sign up here

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Read this next.

Posted Under