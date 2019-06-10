10 Sunday Reads

My easy like Sunday morning reads:

• ‘Goliath Is Winning.’ JPMorgan Chase Stock Is a Solid Bet Under Jamie Dimon (Barron’s)

• Buildings Can Be Designed to Withstand Earthquakes. Why Doesn’t the U.S. Build More of Them? (New York Times)

• Apple’s Audacity (Stratechery)

• College grads earn $30,000 a year more than people with just a high school degree (CNN)

• How Payday Lenders Spent $1 Million at a Trump Resort — and Cashed In (ProPublica)

• A radical proposal: A country in which adults discuss serious ideas seriously (New York Times)

• He always hated women. Then he decided to kill them. (Washington Post)

• The Political Costs of Not Impeaching Trump (GQ)

• Luxury Automakers’ Next Gambit: Making Millions Off Your Designs (Bloomberg)

• Let Drake Be An Asshole (Please) (Buzzfeed)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Sharon French, President and Chief Executive Officer, Life & Retirement Funds. Previously, she was head of Beta Solutions at OppenheimerFunds, overseeing the strategy, development and implementation of the firm’s smart beta ETF products.

Why the future of well-being isn’t about money



Source: World Economic Forum

