10 Sunday Reads

My easy like Sunday morning reads:
• How HOOPP’s Jim Keohane Beat the Great Financial Crisis (Chief Investment Officer)
• Hong Kong Is On the Frontlines of a Global Battle For Freedom (Time)
• The New Infowars Is a Vitamin Site Predicting the Apocalypse (Daily Beast) see also Facebook Removes Conspiracy Site “Natural News” (Daily Beast)
• ‘Let me make something 100% clear’: FEC chair lays down the law on foreign help (Politico)
• An Iranian Activist Wrote Dozens of Articles for Right-Wing Outlets. But Is He a Real Person? (The Intercept)
• Federal watchdog agency recommends removal of Kellyanne Conway from federal office for violating the Hatch Act (Washington Post)
• The Self-Destruction of American Power (Foreign Affairs)
• Chao created special path for McConnell’s favored projects: A top Transportation official helped coordinate grant applications by McConnell’s political allies. (Politico)
• Sex is disappearing from the big screen, and it’s making movies less pleasurable (Washington Post) see also The Tinder Hacker: When I asked Sean about his hobbies, I wasn’t prepared for what he said. (The Cut)
• Madonna at Sixty: The original queen of pop on aging, inspiration and why she refuses to cede control. (New York Times)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Jonathan Stein, founder and CEO of Betterment, an online automated firm with $16.4 billion dollars under management.
What Moves the Federal Budget?
Source: Barron’s
Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!