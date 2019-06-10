10 Sunday Reads

My easy like Sunday morning reads:

• How HOOPP’s Jim Keohane Beat the Great Financial Crisis (Chief Investment Officer)

• Hong Kong Is On the Frontlines of a Global Battle For Freedom (Time)

• The New Infowars Is a Vitamin Site Predicting the Apocalypse (Daily Beast) see also Facebook Removes Conspiracy Site “Natural News” (Daily Beast)

• ‘Let me make something 100% clear’: FEC chair lays down the law on foreign help (Politico)

• An Iranian Activist Wrote Dozens of Articles for Right-Wing Outlets. But Is He a Real Person? (The Intercept)

• Federal watchdog agency recommends removal of Kellyanne Conway from federal office for violating the Hatch Act (Washington Post)

• The Self-Destruction of American Power (Foreign Affairs)

• Chao created special path for McConnell’s favored projects: A top Transportation official helped coordinate grant applications by McConnell’s political allies. (Politico)

• Sex is disappearing from the big screen, and it’s making movies less pleasurable (Washington Post) see also The Tinder Hacker: When I asked Sean about his hobbies, I wasn’t prepared for what he said. (The Cut)

• Madonna at Sixty: The original queen of pop on aging, inspiration and why she refuses to cede control. (New York Times)