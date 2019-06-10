10 Sunday Reads

My easy like Sunday morning reads:

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Andrew Ang, director of BlackRock’s $210 billion dollar factor strategies group. The former Professor of Finance at Columbia Business School is the author of Asset Management: A Systematic Approach to Factor Investing.

Race to Public Markets Continues Despite Uber, Lyft Flops



Source: Wall Street Journal

