10 Thursday AM Reads

June 13, 2019 8:25am by

My morning train reads:

• The S&P 500 Is Beating Yale’s Endowment Fund (Morningstar)
• The Case Against Small Caps (CFA Institute)
• The maths problem that could bring the world to a halt (BBC)
• Saving the Planet With Electric Cars Means Strangling This Desert: Mining lithium and copper to supply the battery boom and fight climate change is wrecking a fragile ecosystem in Chile. (Bloomberg)
• Q&A: Bill Simmons’ The Ringer Thrives by Ignoring Facebook and Betting Big on Podcasts (AdWeek)

What are you reading?

