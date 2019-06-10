10 Thursday AM Reads

My morning train reads:
• Canopy CEO Bruce Linton Is Your Friendly Canadian Weed Guy (Bloomberg)
• Amazon closing in on Google, Facebook digital ad market duopoly (Philadelphia Inquirer) see also Google’s Ad Dominance Explained in Three Charts (Wall Street Journal)
• What Does It Take for a New Hedge Fund to Make It? $250 Million (Bloomberg)
• Nobody knows anything, NBA edition: What if they’re big NBA stars because they went to small schools? (Wall Street Journal)
• Aretha: Her story was in her songs (Washington Post)
What are you reading?
