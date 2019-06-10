10 Tuesday AM Reads

My Two-for-Tuesday morning train reads:
• Stay in the Game (Albert Bridge Capital)
• Are McMansions Making People Any Happier? (The Atlantic) see also A Growing Problem in Real Estate: Too Many Too Big Houses (Wall Street Journal)
• Rockonomics by Alan Krueger (Financial Times)
• Calpers’ Dilemma: Save the World or Make Money? (Wall Street Journal) see also Fund Managers Are More Moral Than You’d Think (Bloomberg)
• Clap, Clap, Clap! Sly Rebellion From the US Women’s World Cup (Wall Street Journal)
What are you reading?
Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!