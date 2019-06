My mid-week West coast morning reads:

• The Coddling of the American Investor (Irrelevant Investor)

• The looming 100-year US-China conflict (Financial Times)

• iTunes Is Dead. Let’s Pay Our Respects (Wired) see also The rise and fall of iTunes, Apple’s most hated app (The Verge)

• The Nudgeocrat: Navigating Freedom With Cass Sunstein (The Nation)

• A Stand-Up Example of Sit-Down Pizza (New York Times)