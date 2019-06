My midweek morning train reads:

• Most Interesting ETF Filing Ever: Libra (ETF.com)

• The 10 Most Powerful Hedge Fund Managers This Year (Worth)

• The Often-Ignored Problem with Buying Art as an Investment (Artsy)

• How the Music Business Can Actually Crack Down on Streaming Fraud (Rolling Stone)

• The Malls Get Mauled: Will Retail Real Estate Recover? (CIO)