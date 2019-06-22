10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Trader Joes French Roast coffee, grab a seat on the boat, and get ready for our longer form weekend reads:

• There’s a Legal Loophole That May Leave Some of Rock’s Greatest Riffs Up for Grabs (Bloomberg Businessweek)

• How Oxford university shaped Brexit — and Britain’s next prime minister (Financial Times)

• Three Facebook moderators break their NDAs to expose a company in crisis: At Facebook’s worst-performing content moderation site in North America, one contractor has died, and others say they fear for their lives. (The Verge)

• Millions of Business Listings on Google Maps Are Fake—and Google Profits (Wall Street Journal)

• Live Long And Prosper: How Anne Wojcicki’s 23andMe Will Mine Its Giant DNA Database For Health And Wealth (Forbes)

• A Dead Humpback, a Team of Scientists, a Race for Answers: Did noise pollution in the ocean contribute to her death in the waters off Cape Cod? Her ears may hold important clues (Boston University)

• What Really Happened to Malaysia’s Missing Airplane (The Atlantic)

• The war to free science (Vox)

• The views are great. The bathroom breaks, not so much. What’s it really like to live in space? 50 astronauts share their stories (Washington Post)

• 9 Musicians on How They Thrive Creatively Without Drugs or Booze (GQ)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Chris Brightman, chief investment officer and partner at Research Affiliates. Brightman has been a member of the Investment Fund for Foundations (TIFF), the Virginia Retirement System, the University of Virginia Investment Management Company, and Strategic Investment Group.

States Where Home Prices are Secret



Source: Wall Street Journal

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!