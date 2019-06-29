10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Danish Blend coffee, grab a seat by the pool, and get ready for our longer form weekend reads:

• Hedge Funds Might Be Under Scrutiny — But These Rising Stars Are Their Future (Institutional Investor)

• Today’s IPO Market Is Not the Next Dot-Com Bubble (Barron’s)

• Is Luxury Weed the New Status Symbol? $950 sculptural water pipes at Barneys, cannabis packed in cut crystal decanters, and vape pens designed with executives in mind—is stoner culture as we knew it over forever? (Wall Street Journal Magazine)

• Who Gets to Own the West? A new group of billionaires is shaking up the landscape. (New York Times)

• The Rise of Junk Science: Fake publications are corrupting the world of research—and influencing real news (The Walrus)

• King of the Snitches: How a Fashion Photographer Duped Drug Cartels and the DEA (Bloomberg Businessweek)

• The Simple Idea Behind Einstein’s Greatest Discoveries (Quanta Magazine)

• The Impossible Dream: How have we come to build a whole culture around a futile, self-defeating enterprise: the pursuit of happiness? (Lapham’s Quarterly)

• Can a Dance Sensation’s Viral Moment Last Forever? (Topic)

• Took You By Surprise: John and Paul’s Lost Reunion (Longreads)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Andrew Ang, director of BlackRock’s $210 billion dollar factor strategies group. The former Professor of Finance at Columbia Business School is the author of Asset Management: A Systematic Approach to Factor Investing.

China: Global Competitiveness Index



Source: WEF

