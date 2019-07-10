10 Monday AM Reads

My short-holiday week Q3 morning train reads:

• Hollywood Is in a Panic Again. Is This the Summer From Hell or Business As Usual? (The Ringer)

• Annuities in 401(k)s Won’t Solve the Retirement Crisis. Here’s Why. (Barron’s) but see The Rolling Stones, Still Filling Stadiums, Know What You Need: An Annuity (New York Times)

• Possible Fannie, Freddie IPO whets Wall Street’s appetite (Fox Business)

• 4,000-to-1 Long Shot (Krueger & Catalano)

• KD And Kyrie Were The Final Pieces Of Brooklyn’s Brilliant Rebuild (fivethirtyeight) see also Free Agency Just Started and the Knicks Already Lost (Sports Illustrated)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Andrew Ang, director of BlackRock’s $210 billion dollar factor strategies group. The former Professor of Finance at Columbia Business School is the author of Asset Management: A Systematic Approach to Factor Investing.

