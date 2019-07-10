10 Monday AM Reads

My back to work in a heat wave morning train reads:
• The Cannabis Opportunity (MFR)
• Safe Deposit Boxes Aren’t Safe (New York Times)
• The Work Required to Behave in the Markets (Wealth of Common Sense)
• The Biggest Investing Bet on Tech Is Cheap—and Controversial (Barron’s)
• Toronto’s astonishing growth: Most Americans don’t understand the scale of what’s going on in Canada (Buffalo News)
• How much is Apple’s spaceship headquarters worth? Now we have the answer (San Francisco Chronicle)
• The Very Small World of VC (New Republic)
• How Our Brains Decide When to Trust (Harvard Business Review)
• Sawdust Might Be One Answer to the World’s Plastic Problem (Bloomberg)
• An oral history of David Cone’s perfect game (Major League Baseball)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Allison Schrager, co-founder of LifeCycle Finance Partners and author of “An Economist Walks into a Brothel: And Other Unexpected Places to Understand Risk.”
Tech Rally Powers Record Gains for Stocks
Source: WSJ
