10 Sunday Reads

My easy like Sunday morning reads:
• Storm Preparation (Belle Curve)
• Bubble, Bubble, Toil and Trouble (Research Affiliates)
• The Thrill of Uncertainty (Collaborative Fund)
• Michael Mauboussin, Interview No. 4 (Farnam Street)
• The Guilty Pleasures of Mansion Porn (The Atlantic)
• Brexit means goodbye to Britain as we know it (Financial Times)
• Deepfakes will influence the 2020 election—and our economy, and our prison system (Quartz)
• Border Patrol Chief Carla Provost Was a Member of Secret Facebook Group filled with racist, vulgar, and sexist content (The Intercept)
• The true origins of the Seth Rich conspiracy theory. (Yahoo)
• USWNT’s World Cup champs were unflappable, unequaled (Sports Illustrated)
Support for legal abortion matches its 24-year high
Source: ABC News