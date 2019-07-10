10 Sunday Reads

Programming Note: Starting next week, Ritholtz’s Reads will have a new home. To receive early morning train reads every day in your inbox, please sign up here.

~~~

My easy like Sunday morning reads:

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Scott Kupor, managing partner at Andreessen Horowitz, and author of the new book, Secrets of Sand Hill Road: Venture Capital and How to Get It.

Support for legal abortion matches its 24-year high



Source: ABC News

Sign up for our reads-only mailing list here.