10 Sunday Reads

My easy like Sunday morning reads:
• The Ham of Fate: Boris Johnson & Brexit (New York Review of Books)
• The Millennial Left Is Tired of Waiting: Saikat Chakrabarti, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s chief of staff, is working to build a generational movement. (The Atlantic)
• Globalization Isn’t Dying, It’s Just Evolving (Bloomberg)
• How to Buy a Hotel (Worth)
• Exercise makes you happier than having money, according to Yale and Oxford research (World Economic Forum)
• The Case of Al Franken: A close look at the accusations against the former senator. (New Yorker)
• Why On Earth Are So Many Millennials Becoming Nuns? (Huffington Post)
• You Are What You Watch? The Social Effects of TV (The Upshot)
• ‘It snuck up on us’: A ‘city-killer’ asteroid just missed Earth and scientists almost didn’t detect it in time (Washington Post)
• Serena Williams Poses Unretouched (Harper’s Bazaar)
States With High Minimum Wages Are Doing Just Fine
Source: Bloomberg