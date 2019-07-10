10 Wednesday AM Reads

Programming Note: Starting next week, Ritholtz’s Reads will have a new home. To receive early morning train reads every day in your inbox, please sign up here.

My mid-week morning train reads:

• GM Corvette goes Mid-Engine, competing with exotic supercars of Europe (Wall Street Journal)

• US bundled equity commissions fall by nearly half in decade (Financial Times)

• Why Is Everyone So Scared of Disney? (Variety)

• The president’s tweets are a mere nuisance compared with his push to pack the Fed with partisans. (Bloomberg Businessweek)

• Opposite of Conventional Wisdom (Irrelevant Investor)

• Electric Airplanes Start to Take Off (Wall Street Journal)

• Shopify and the Power of Platforms (Stratechery)

• On Bill Gates’s ‘Greatest Mistake Ever’ (Daring Fireball)

• It’s Time to Rethink What Counts as a Voter Turnout Strategy (Behavioral Scientist)

• We Watched 906 Foul Balls To Find Out Where The Most Dangerous Ones Land (FiveThirtyEight)

Second-Quarter Earnings look weak. Investors are not prepared…



Source: Wall Street Journal

