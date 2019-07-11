Bonus Pod: Tim Hockey, CEO / President of TD Ameritrade & Tom Nally, President of TD Ameritrade Institutional

This week, we have an online-only bonus Masters in Business, straight from the TD Elite LINK conference held last month in lovely Dana Point, California.

At the event, I interviewed Tim Hockey, CEO and President of TD Ameritrade, a company that serves individual investors and independent RIAs (total client assets custodied at TD: $1.3 trillion, as of June 30) Also on stage with us, was my second guest, Tom Nally, President of TD Ameritrade Institutional, which provides custody and brokerage services to more than 7,000 independent RIAs (custodying roughly $650B).

The Elite LINC is a more intimate conference for executives leading some of the industry’s largest and most successful RIA firms. It is is hosted by TD each year.

Full disclosure: Ritholtz Wealth management custodies assets at both TD and Schwab.

