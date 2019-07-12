Succinct Summation of Week’s Events, July 12, 2019

Succinct Summations for the week ending July 12th, 2019

Positives:

1. Markets made new all time highs, as the Dow breaks 27,000 and the S&P 500 breaches 3000. Despite whjat you may have heard, new all time highs are always bullish. 2. Same store sales rose 6.2% w/o/w, higher than the previous increase of 5.5%. 3. Jobless claims fell 13k w/o/w from 222k to 209k. 4. Home mortgage apps rose 2.0% w/o/w, up from the previous increase of 1.0%. 5. Consumer credit rose $17.1B m/o/m, exceeding the expected $17.0B. 6. CPI rose 0.1% m/o/m, greater than the expected no change.

Negatives:

1. Acosta out, as yet another Trump cabinet member resigns in scandal; more repercussions likely to come.

2. Job openings came in at 7.323M in May, below the expected 7.400M.

3. Home mortgage refinance apps fell 7.0% w/o/w, down from previous decrease of 1.0%.

4. Wholesale trade rose 0.4% m/o/m, lower than the previous increase of 0.8%.

5. TD Ameritrade IMX fell 0.32 points in June, as retail investors were net sellers for the first time in 2 years.