10 Friday AM Reads

My end of week morning train reads:

• Mind the Gap 2019: Measuring the costs of bad timing. (Morningstar)

• The #TrumpRecession Label Is Going to Stick (Bloomberg Opinion) see also How World Leaders Ruined the Global Economy (New York Times)

• WeWork isn’t a tech company; it’s a soap opera (The Verge)

• Businesses Flock to Baltimore Wasteland in Epic Turnaround Tale: At Sparrows Point, a modern distribution hub rises where a steel plant once stood. (Businessweek)

• The Rise of Hand-Me-Down Inc. Vintage is becoming big business (Wall Street Journal)

• Is Elon Wrong About LiDAR? (Scale)

• First Principles: The Building Blocks of True Knowledge (Farnam Street)

• How aggressively cute toys for adults became a $686 million business (Vox)

• South America’s Glaciers May Have a Bigger Problem Than Climate Change: Massive layers of ice cover some of the continent’s rich copper deposits. Uncovering those minerals threatens to hasten their demise. (Bloomberg)

• ‘America’s Got Talent,’ the television juggernaut no one knows how to stop (Washington Post)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Josh Wolfe, co-founder and managing partner of Lux Capital. The venture firm was set up to support scientists and entrepreneurs who pursue unconventional solutions to the most challenging problems of our time.

Homeownership rates have plunged over the past 15 years



Source: Axios

