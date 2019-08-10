10 Monday AM Reads

My start your week morning train reads:

• Low interest rates are often a cure. Now they’re also a symptom. (Christian Science Monitor) see also The Bond Market’s All-In On Its Recession Forecast (Capital Spectator)

• No-deal Brexit will wreak havoc on Britain’s economy, infrastructure and social fabric, says leaked government document (London Times)

• The Four-Second Catastrophe: How Boeing Doomed the 737 MAX (Wall Street Journal)

• What is We!? Understanding the WeWork IPO (Medium)

• Why the CFO of a Famously Corrupt Company from the 1980s is Working for the Government (Worth)

• Did we evolve to see reality as it exists? No, says cognitive psychologist Donald Hoffman. (Big Think)

• And Now, the Really Big Coal Plants Begin to Close: Old, small plants were the early retirees, but several of the biggest U.S. coal burners—and CO2 emitters-will be shuttered by year’s end (Scientific American)

• The Life of a Person Who Wakes Up Really, Really Early (The Atlantic)

• Mia Khalifa is among the world’s most-watched women. The porn industry keeps all the profits. (Washington Post)

• 50 years on, Woodstock memories still glow for those who were there (Denver Post)