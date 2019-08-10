10 Thursday AM Reads

My morning train reads:

• Powell Faces Challenge Defining Doctrine Around When to Cut Rates (WSJ) but see Economists Are Bad At Predicting Recessions (fivethirtyeight)

• Ask active fund managers to explain how they’ll deliver the value they purport to add after fees. (Morningstar)

• Byron Wien: Plenty to Worry About, But Not Much for Investors to Do (RCM)

• Popeyes Chicken Sandwich Is an Economic Indicator (Bloomberg)

• Feeding the 11 billion: Population growth and environmental catastrophe mean that the very future of humankind is threatened. In the Netherlands, a group of scientists is working on an urgent challenge (Wired)

• Cannabis restaurants are coming to California, with ‘budtenders’ and ‘flower’ service (Washington Post)

• Donald Trump’s Economic Anxiety (The Atlantic)

• You Should Definitely Track Your Loved Ones’ Phones. Actually Maybe Not. (Wall Street Journal)

• Earth’s last magnetic pole flip took 22,000 years to complete (Syfy Wire)

• ‘You’re the guy with the ball to the crotch’: The inside story behind the funniest baseball card ever made. (ESPN)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Ron Williams, former CEO of health insurance giant Aetna and author of Learning to Lead: The Journey to Leading Yourself, Leading Others, and Leading an Organization.

The Hottest Thing in Food Is Made of Peas, Soy, and Mung Beans



Source: Bloomberg Businessweek

