European Growth in Electric Cars

Research from the European Federation for Transport and Environment forecasts that 98 fully electric and plug-in hybrid models will be available at the end of 2019, rising to 214 models by 2021.

Behind the trend is the increasing affordability, as manufacturers achieve scale and electric models get cheaper.

In 2021, the Volkswagen Group is expected to have the most models on offer, 41, followed by Daimler (23) and BMW (21).

Increasing selection, decreasing cost as Automakers Embrace EVs

Source: Statista