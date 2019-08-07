How to Change Your Mind

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

On the 2-hour drive up from Bangor, I enjoyed a few pods — the absolute standout was this Freakonomics discussion :

“There are a lot of barriers to changing your mind: ego, overconfidence, inertia — and cost. Politicians who flip-flop get mocked; family and friends who cross tribal borders are shunned. But shouldn’t we be encouraging people to change their minds? And how can we get better at it ourselves?”

It includes Robert Sapolsky, Francis Fukuyama, Julia Shvets, Steven Sloman and Matthew Jackson. Its fascionating.