10 Wednesday AM Reads

My midweek morning train reads:

• Buying Municipal Bonds for Tax-Free Income (Penta)

• Big-Box Rebound: How Target Packaged a Turnaround (Fortune)

• The Trump vs. Obama economy — in 15 charts (Washington Post)

• The WeWork IPO. (Stratechery)

• Automattic CEO Matt Mullenweg on what’s next for Tumblr (Verge)

• Startups Are Safeguarding Real Estate Against Schemers and Scammers: Wire-transfer fraud cost $150 million last year (Wall Street Journal)

• What if aging weren’t inevitable, but a curable disease? (MIT Tech)

• How Conan O’Brien and Other Top Hosts Are Tapping Into the Podcast Revolution (Variety)

• Fox News: Trump in big trouble for 2020. Political and economic warning signs there for all to see (Fox News)

• Do You Understand the N.B.A. Salary Cap? Imagine Enforcing It (New York Times)

What are you reading? Tell me here with #Reads.

A Few Industries Are Behind Rising Corporate Leverage



Source: Wall Street Journal