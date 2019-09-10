10 Monday AM Reads

My back to work morning train reads:

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Recode-Vox’s Kara Swisher on Technology, why Silicon Valley is filled with “assholes,” and what makes Scott Galloway is a rock star.

The U.S. Is Spending More on Debt Even as Other Rich Countries Spend Less



Source: Bloomberg

Sign up for our reads-only mailing list here.