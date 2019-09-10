10 Thursday AM Reads

My morning train reads:

• Citizen Ray: Bridgewater’s Ray Dalio is the wise uncle you wished you had (TechCrunch)

• How the plastic bottle went from miracle container to hated garbage (National Geographic)

• The Big Short’s Michael Burry Explains Why Index Funds Are Like Subprime CDOs (Bloomberg)

• What France—Yes, France—Can Teach the U.S. About Free Markets (Wall Street Journal)

• Is Your Stock Portfolio A Museum or A Warehouse? (Safal Niveshak)

• Let’s Be Serious, Members of the Media Can’t Cause a ‘Recession’ (RealClearMarkets)

• How The Fried Chicken Sandwich Became 2019’s Culinary Lightning Rod (Uproxx)

• The Rich Can’t Get Richer Forever, Can They? (New Yorker)

• Fake news game confers psychological resistance against online misinformation (Nature)

• Porsche Unveils Its First-Ever Electric Car (Bloomberg)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Recode-Vox’s Kara Swisher on Technology, why Silicon Valley is filled with “assholes,” and what makes Scott Galloway is a rock star.

The Market Forces That Propelled a Massive Rally in Long Bonds



Source: Wall Street Journal

