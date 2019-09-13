Succinct Summation of Week’s Events 9.13.19

Succinct Summations for the week ending September 13th 2019

Positives:

1. Jobless claims fell 15k w/o/w from 219k to 204k. 2. Home mortgage purchase apps rose 4.0% w/o/w for a second straight week. 3. Home mortgage refinance apps rose 5% w/o/w, higher than previous decrease of 7.0%. 4. Consumer credit came in at $23.3B for July, above the expected $16.1B. 5. PPI-FD rose 0.1% m/o/m, meeting expectations. 6. Wholesale trade rose 0.2%, above the prior revised decrease of 0.1%.

Negatives:

1. Job openings came in at 7.217M for July, below the expected 7.311M.

2. CPI rose 0.1% m/o/m, below the previous increase of 0.3%.

3. Retail sales rose 0.4% m/o/m, below the previous increase of 0.8%.

4. Import prices fell 0.5% and export prices fell 0.6%, both as expected.

5. NFIB Small Business Optimism Index came in at 103.1 in Aug., below expected 103.5.

6. Same store sales rose 6.4% w/o/w, decelerating from previous increase of 6.5%.