10 Sunday Reads

My easy like Sunday morning reads:

• The Real Bubble Has Always Been in Active Management (Reformed Broker)

• Why Teens Are Creating Their Own News Outlets (Teen Vogue)

• Noise: How to Overcome the High, Hidden Cost of Inconsistent Decision Making (Harvard Business Review)

• China’s Spies Are on the Offensive: China’s spies are waging an intensifying espionage offensive against the United States. Does America have what it takes to stop them? (The Atlantic)

• Builders Are Swapping Cement for Weed to Reduce Pollution (Bloomberg)

• How Julián Castro Got Drowned Out (Politico)

• Survival of the Friendliest: It’s time to give the violent metaphors of evolution a break. (Nautilus)

• The Looser a State’s Gun Laws, the More Mass Shootings It Has. (Wired)

• Trump had better be careful about hate-tweeting Fox News (Washington Post) see also Fox News’s Neil Cavuto rebukes Trump for slamming network: ‘We don’t work for you’ (Washington Post)

• A trip to Mars could cause brain damage. Here’s how NASA aims to protect astronauts. (NBC News)

Home Sales Down in the U.S. Amid Market Uncertainty



Source: Mansion Global