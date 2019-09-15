10 Sunday Reads

My easy like Sunday morning reads:

• This Pizza Pays a Living Wage: Fast-casual chain &Pizza wants to become the most progressive fast-food employer in the U.S. (Bloomberg Businessweek)

• It Is Very Bad That Our President Reportedly Lied About Trade Negotiations With China (Slate) see also Everyone has forgotten about why Donald Trump can’t win a trade war with China. (Business Insider)

• How to Fix the Global Retirement Crisis (Barron’s)

• Elon Musk: Humanity Is a Kind of ‘Biological Boot Loader’ for AI (Wired)

• Immutable Truths and Arguing Fools (Collaborative Fund)

• The Tea Party Didn’t Get What It Wanted, but It Did Unleash the Politics of Anger (New York Times)

• Valerie Plame’s claim that Scooter Libby leaked her identity. (Washington Post)

• ‘Someone’s Gotta Tell the Freakin’ Truth’: Jerry Falwell’s Aides Break Their Silence (Politico)

• The Heir: Ivanka was always Trump’s favorite. But Don Jr. is emerging as his natural successor. (The Atlantic) but see The Dynasty Ends With King Donald: There will be no President Ivanka. No President Jared. And certainly no President Donald Jr. (Politico)

• Bouncing Back From Rejection with Actor and Comedian Adam Ferrara (Slate)