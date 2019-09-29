10 Sunday Reads

My easy like Sunday morning reads:

• Census: U.S. Inequality Grew to Highest Level in 50 Years (Time)

• The Remarkable Rise—and Epic Fall—of WeWork’s Charismatic, Controversial Founder Adam Neumann (Fortune)

• Behind the Scenes in Putin’s Court: The Private Habits of a Latter-Day Dictator (Newsweek)

• Why are economists letting down the world on climate change? (Vox EU)

• Good Bad Bad Good: What was the Golden Age of TV? (Harper’s)

• Americans spent decades discussing rule of law. Why would anyone believe us now? (Washington Post)

• Three Decades Ago, America Lost Its Religion. Why? (The Atlantic)

• How Right-Wing Media Talks About Impeachment (New York Times)

• The Artist’s Reality: Mark Rothko’s Little-Known Writings on Art and Artists (Brain Pickings) but see Female Artists Made Little Progress in Museums Since 2008, Survey Finds (New York Times)

• 23 Of The Most Influential Pictures From Music History (Buzzfeed)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Academy Award winning producer Brian Grazer. His film and television credits include A Beautiful Mind, Apollo 13, Arrested Development, 8 Mile, Splash, Backdraft, Liar Liar and The Da Vinci Code; His TV productions include Arrested Development, Sports Night, and 24. His new book is Face to Face: The Art of Human Connection.

Warren’s stock continues to rise — odds to win nomination up 10 points over the last week to 47%.



Source: @BespokeInvest