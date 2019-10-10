10 Tuesday AM Reads

My Two-for-Tuesday morning train reads:

• Inside Mark Zuckerberg’s private meetings with conservative pundits: The social-media giant fends off accusations of liberal bias with lengthy, off-the-record gatherings at Zuckerberg’s home (Politico) see also Facebook is refusing to take down a Trump ad making false claims about Joe Biden (Vox)

• Should You Dump Your Mutual Funds For ETFs? (IBD)

• 48 Hours in the Strange and Beautiful World of TikTok (New York Times) see also The Future Teen Stars of America Live on TikTok (New York Times)

• You’ve been reading charts wrong. Here’s how a pro does it. (Washington Post)

• Artificial Intelligence: What’s to Fear? (American Interest) see also Machine Learning: How predictive-text technology could transform the future of the written word. (New Yorker)

• You’re fooling yourself if you think you can retire early with kids (Marketwatch)

• Why Shep Smith finally walked out of Fox News for good (CNN) see also Shep Smith Has the Hardest Job on Fox News (Time)

• Steve Levitt plays poker with the FT (Tim Harford)

• ‘We too love money more than freedom’: South Park creators issue mock apology over Chinese censorship (Washington Post) see also ‘South Park’ Scrubbed From Chinese Internet After Critical Episode (Hollywood Reporter)

• The Best Athlete Americans Have Never Heard Of: American pro athletes face pressure to stick to sports. Australia’s David Pocock has a different idea. (The Atlantic)