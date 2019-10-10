10 Wednesday AM Reads

My morning train reads:

• What Really Happens When You Become an Overnight Millionaire? Peter Rahal started RxBar out of his mom’s kitchen — then sold it for $600 million. Life on the other side of the entrepreneurial fantasy. (Medium)

• Are Millennials Ready to Save the Economy? (Bloomberg)

• At What Point Does Malfeasance Become Fraud?’ Galloway on WeWork (New York Magazine)

• All Hands on Deck: In two hours of leaked audio, Mark Zuckerberg rallies Facebook employees against critics, competitors, and the US government (The Verge)

• Softbank’s Vision Fund is Just Too Damned Big (The Big Picture) see also SoftBank Bet Big on Disruptive Companies. Many Have Not Paid Off. (New York Times)

• Study: FCC’s Core Justification for Killing Net Neutrality Was False (Vice)

• These 7 Social Security myths just aren’t true, no matter how often you hear them (Marketwatch)

• I helped classify calls for two presidents. The White House abuse of the system is alarming. (Washington Post)

• California will allow college athletes to profit from endorsements under bill signed by Newsom (Los Angeles Times)

• These Ants Use Germ-Killers, and They’re Better Than Ours (New York Times)

What are you reading? Tell me here with #Reads.

Auto loans are increasingly getting stretched out; America’s Middle Class Can’t Afford Their Cars



Source: Wall Street Journal

