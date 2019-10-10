10 Wednesday AM Reads

My midweek morning train reads:

• The U.S. Only Pretends to Have Free Markets (The Atlantic)

• The sCAPEgoat (Of Dollars And Data)

• Retirement Planning That Protects Your $1 Million Savings For 20 Years (Investor’s Business Daily)

• Why Frontier Markets Hold Promise, with an Asterisk: Political unrest still can upend otherwise impressive growth. (CIO)

• The Finance Jobs I Didn’t Get (Institutional Investor)

• A Secretive Family Landing a $4 Billion Haul Has Everyone Guessing (Bloomberg)

• Drucker from A to Z: Known widely as the father of management, Peter Drucker formulated many concepts about business that we now take for granted. (Inc)

• Workin’ the Refs: Facebook allows prominent right-wing website to break the rules. (Popular Information)

• ‘Britney Spears is a genius’: Max Martin, the powerhouse of pure pop (The Guardian)

• Where to Eat Steak in New York That’s Not Called Peter Luger (Bloomberg)

What are you reading? Tell me here with #Reads.

There’s Never Been a Better Time to Be an Individual Investor. Here’s Why



Source: Fortune

