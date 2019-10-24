10 Thursday AM Reads

My morning train reads:

• Adam Neumann created a company that destroyed value at a blistering pace and nonetheless extracted a billion dollars for himself. He lit $10 billion of SoftBank’s money on fire and then went back to them and demanded a 10% commission. How Do You Like We Now? (Bloomberg)

• How Small Differences in Fees Can Make a Big Impact (Of Dollars and Data)

• The Great Antitrust Awakening Can’t Be Stopped (Businessweek)

• Corporate America freaks out over Elizabeth Warren (Politico) but see The Wall Streeters who actually like Elizabeth Warren (Vox)

• Retirement Funds Are in the Crosshairs of US-China Conflict (Chief Investment Officer)

• The Obscure Charges That Utility Companies Add to Your Bills (ProPublica)

• Boris Johnson is discovering that Brexit only works when it’s a fantasy (Washington Post)

• Drivers are killing pedestrians at the highest rate in almost 30 years (The Verge)

• Bureaucratic thriller: Diplomat kept notes, tells his story (AP) see also William Taylor Delivers the Smoking Gun: of course it was a quid pro quo. (The Atlantic)

• The Dinosaur-Killing Chicxulub Asteroid Acidified the Ocean in a Flash (New York Times)