10 Friday AM Reads

My end of week, Michael Bloomberg-free, morning train reads:
• How Google Edged Out Rivals and Built the World’s Dominant Ad Machine (WSJ)
• Ginkgo Bioworks CEO Wants Biology to Manufacture Physical Goods (Businessweek)
• The physical footprint of the digital world (Axios)
• How California Became America’s Housing Market Nightmare (Bloomberg) See also What’s Missing From Apple’s $2.5 Billion Housing Plan (City Lab)
• The Myth and Magic of Generating New Ideas: A mathematician on how to get the mind into motion. (New Yorker)
• 5 New York Buildings That Changed American History (New York Times)
• The Government Protects Our Food and Cars. Why Not Our Data? (NYT)
• Trolling Is Now Mainstream Political Discourse (Wired)
• Where do adoptable dogs in your state come from? (The Pudding)
• The 100 Best Albums of the 2010s (Vice)
Be sure to check out a special edition of Masters in Business Live! this weekend with Nobel Laureate Eugene Fama and Dimensional Funds co-founder and executive chairman David Booth, live from the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business.
Global Fertility Crash
Source: Bloomberg
Sign up for our reads-only mailing list here.