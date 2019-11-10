10 Thursday AM Reads

My morning train reads:

• The Greatest Money-Making Machine of All Time (Of Dollars And Data)

• What Powered Such a Great Decade For Stocks? This Formula Explains It All (Fortune)

• The Suburban Office Park, an Aging Relic, Seeks a Comeback (New York Times)

• Demand is so strong for stakes in best-known PE funds they are now trading at a premium to NAV (FT)

• Match.com for Hedge Funds or Low- Rent Telemarketing Service? (Institutional Investor)

• The Hyper-Organized Christmas Shopper (Wall Street Journal)

• 12 Hours of Watching Disney+ — Place-Kicking Mules, Alien Cats, and a Surplus of Gambling (The Ringer)

• 10 Ideas to Blow Up the Presidential Debate Format (Politico)

• Gordon Sondland Accuses the President of Bribery (Lawfare)

• The Polestar 1 Coupe Is a Different Breed of Plug-In Hybrid (Bloomberg)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Ilana Weinstein, founder and CEO of The IDW Group, a leading consulting & hiring boutique for hedge funds, private equity and family offices in search of top investment talent.

Apple’s days as the world’s most profitable public company are over

Source: Statista

