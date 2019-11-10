10 Tuesday AM Reads

My Two-for-Tuesday morning train reads:
• This new ‘battery’ aims to spark a carbon capture revolution (PBS) see also A $300 Billion Investment Might Slow Global Warming (Bloomberg)
• “I Sell My Winners Too Early and Hold Losers.”: How behavioral analytics can help active investors from repeatedly making the same mistakes. (Institutional Investor)
• Ford Wants to Sell You an Electric S.U.V. It’s Called a Mustang. (New York Times) see also Ford Unveils Electric Mustang SUV to Challenge Tesla Dominance (Bloomberg)
• Softbank is getting exactly what it deserves, and it’s thanks to something way bigger than WeWork (Business Insider)
• Uber’s paradox: Gig work app traps and frees its drivers (BBC) see also Google’s Totally Creepy, Totally Legal Health-Data Harvesting (The Atlantic)
• America’s public-sector pension schemes are trillions of dollars short (The Economist)
• Earthquake Conspiracy Theorists Are Wreaking Havoc During Emergencies (Vice)
• How Scientists Got Climate Change So Wrong: Few thought it would arrive so quickly. Now we’re facing consequences once viewed as fringe scenarios. (New York Times) see also How climate change is triggering a chain reaction that threatens the heart of the Pacific (Washington Post)
• A Man’s Guide to Etiquette (Art of Manliness)
• David Byrne Is Burning Up Broadway (WSJ)
