10 Sunday Reads

• The great American labor paradox: Plentiful jobs, most of them bad (Quartz)

• The prophet of Silicon Valley: Andrew Yang says he’ll take on Big Tech. But his platform is keyed for a future where they’re in charge. (Mother Jones)

• Why Cheap Money Hasn’t Led to a Corporate Spending Boom (Wall Street Journal)

• This Is How the U.S. Military’s Massive Facial Recognition System Works (Medium)

• The Quiet Rooms: Children are being locked away, alone and terrified, in schools across Illinois (Chicago Tribune)

• Elizabeth Warren Is Trapped. And She Did It To Herself. She wanted to run on reforming capitalism. Now she’s stuck with socialized medicine as her biggest priority. (The Bulwark) see also What Joe Biden Can’t Bring Himself to Say (The Atlantic)

• Defenseless: Missouri justice system violates the Constitution every day (Kansas City Star)

• Undercover investigation reveals evidence of unequal treatment by real estate agents (Newsday)

• Watergate led to sweeping reforms. Here’s what we’ll need after Trump. The laws that will protect elections, end corruption and fix the balance of power. (Washington Post)

• Leave Your Body at the Door: How ketamine became the drug of choice for our dissociated moment. (The Cut)