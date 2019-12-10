10 Monday AM Reads

My back to week morning train reads:
• 50 Ways to Leave Your Hedge Fund (Bloomberg)
• How Machines Are Taking Over the World’s Stock Markets (Time)
• A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Stock Market Record (Businessweek)
• The Illiquidity Discount? (AQR)
• What It’s Really Like to Be an Airbnb Landlord (Wall Street Journal)
• FckdEx 🚚 (No Mercy / No Malice)
• Heard of bitcoin’s ‘halving’? It’s set to shake crypto markets in 2020 (Reuters)
• The Streaming Revolution: So Much to Binge, So Hard to Remember (Wall Street Journal)
• 99 Good News Stories You Probably Didn’t Hear About in 2019 (Future Crunch)
• This (Jewish) Couple Has Written 30 Christmas Movies — and They’re Not Alone (Hollywood Reporter)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with investor Sarah Cone, founder of Social Impact Capital, a New York based VC firm focusing on “teams doing good with technology.”
When examining the relationship between life satisfaction and performance, Finland was the only country where both reading proficiency and satisfaction with life were at a high level.
Source: @okmfi
